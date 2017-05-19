×
The Beaverton Remembers: Elbowgate
Tasty Nunavut
Canadian journalists’ “Appropriation Prize” aims to represent marginalized cultures the way white people imagine them
Parts of Quebec, Ontario inundated with politicians looking for flood photo-ops
Moans from basement only thing keeping local B & B from 5-star Yelp review
Shorts Guy pulls the trigger a couple weeks early again
Friends and family look on helplessly as local woman contemplates Smallville marathon
Lost photo album from the 70s reveals local Mom’s fun side, coke habit
Streetcar tracks won’t rest until all cyclists broken
Toronto couple relieved to find affordable home in Winnipeg
Honest Ed’s demolition crew rescues 3rd group of lost shoppers this week
‘Toronto sure has a lot of condos going up’ notes very smart and brilliant visitor
Montreal celebrates 50th anniversary of 325th anniversary celebrations
Quebec apologizes to citizens still trapped by 1998 ice storm
Marionette festival showcases this year’s top nightmares
Guide To: Montreal
Used Vancouver ballot box now acting as a bachelor pad for $1700/month plus utilities
BC candidate awkwardly reaches out to local constituents at Wreck Beach
BC NDP desperately searching for some way to lose election
British Columbia Election 2017: Party Platforms
Trump announces tariffs on earthquakes originating from Canada
Whitehorse bylaw officers given light armoured vehicles
Thunder Bay transit opens single subway station
Yukon’s Sourdough-Rendezvous Festival to end with a traditional territory-wide power outage
University student working menial summer job unaware it will be permanent job after graduation
University revolutionary pretty sure intelligentsia won’t get purged this time
‘I’m going to business school’ reports man who just gave up
Graduating university student going to miss having excuse to live in own filth
Acadia University: The Beaverton University Reviews
Dalhousie University: The Beaverton University Reviews
OCAD University: University Reviews 2014
Ryerson University: The Beaverton University Reviews
NDP claim Liberals stole their idea to form majority government
Sun newspapers still reporting Harper majority
90-year-old who has never voted proudly casts first ballot for Social Credit party
Conservatives unveil last minute attack ad accusing Justin of supporting Kansas City
World’s last two corporations announce merger worth “all the money”
France successfully defeats fascism for first time
Learn EVERYTHING you need to know about the Israel-Palestine conflict in just 60 seconds
Malala addresses dysfunctional foreign legislature where only 26% of representatives are women
Roger Ailes dies secure in knowledge he left the world a more terrible place
Frustrated Trump demands to know what he has to do to get impeached
Trump fires James Comey, thereby ending any suspicion regarding Russia scandal
Hillary Clinton maintains composure during first run-in with America at cafe they used to go to together
Canadians Learn About Gandhi and Serial Killer Gilles de Rais
September 28, 1972: Paul Henderson’s goal causes World War III
Diefenbaker cancels Arrow program after discovering aircraft lacks cupholder
October 20, 1970: FLQ cell requires Bescherelle to write this week’s ransom note
Sens shipping in fans from other teams to fill vacant seats
Meet the car that won this year’s Kentucky Derby
Burned out, abandoned Blue Jays bandwagon found on side of 401
Leafs playoff berth gives hope to man who has also sucked for decades
6 money management tips from a toddler who just bought five Kinder Eggs
Oilsands sees new hope in gasoline-powered wind turbines
World’s last two corporations announce merger worth “all the money”
Tim Hortons celebrates Canada 150 by replacing Double-Double with Sesquicentuple-Sesquicentuple
Canadian power couple! Rachel McAdams just confirmed she’s dating Niagara Falls
Portraits of Canadiocity: Neil Young
Jonathan Kay excited to bring his provocative opinion writing to Baskin Robbins
Get Hype: The upcoming ‘Fast and the Furious’ prequel is all horses
Bob the Angry Flower: Press This
Bob the Angry Flower: Revolt
Bob the Angry Flower: Rhetorical
Bob the Angry Flower: Bank Job
Woman at gym can’t find a non-weird place to do glute bridges.
Local couple excited to invest time and money into pathetic garden
Inspiring! Woman cuts wedding guest list in half by throwing her relatives off of a bridge
Frantic cleaning of apartment before arrival of guests only quality time couple spends together
Guide To: The Human Body
Woman at gym can’t find a non-weird place to do glute bridges.
Friend who insists people shouldn’t use soap smells like shit
Ontario retirees loitering in Shoppers parking lot hassling teens for free prescription drugs
Kathleen Wynne has to go, and that’s why I’m voting for—oh, oh no…
Journalists should only become the news if they are white: Toronto Star Public Editor
BLM vs police debate is taking away from the true meaning of Toronto Pride: corporate sponsorship
Having children helps me cope with the fact I will never own a giraffe
2014 Canadian Federal Budget Preview
Most frequent lies found on online dating profiles
What are you dressing up as for Halloween?
Senator and MP Expense Claims 2012
LOTS OF JARS FULL OF APRICOT PITS.
ESSAY WRITERS NEEDED ASAP. BIG MONEY $$$$$.
UNIVERSITY student seeking mannequin to come alive and be my girlfriend.
Is it time for Canada to legalize women?
SYRIA: Is it still a thing?
Have you seen my keys?
7 tips to prevent your house from smelling like shit
6 money management tips from a toddler who just bought five Kinder Eggs
5 signs that your best friend has become the Toad King
Quiz: You think you’re better than me?!
Top 5 Handmaid’s Tale scenes to pretend you’ve watched because the show looks too intense
You just lit off a bunch of fireworks before realizing you were in the Art Gallery of Ontario. Can you save the priceless pieces of art?
You magically turned into a bug! Can you live a happy and fulfilling life?
You have a chance to punch a Nazi. Do you take it?
You just said something unintentionally racist. Can you get out of it?
Quiz: You think you’re better than me?!
QUIZ: You just ate processed cheese off the floor. Didn’t you used to be better than this?
QUIZ: What should you be doing instead of this quiz?
Quiz: What disappointingly bland Tim Horton’s food item are you?
7 women whose brazen sexuality we find unsettling
6 juices as raw as your holiday family interactions
5 Christmas songs Jewish people love hearing non-stop for an entire month
5 household items that could almost pass as Christmas gifts
Guide To: The Human Body
How to Get Invited to a Cottage
Guide To: The North
How To: Survive Finals Week
Guide To: The Human Body
The Beaverton Remembers: Elbowgate
Entire city of Oshawa arrested for running marijuana grow-op
Portraits of Canadiocity: Neil Young
The Beaverton Weekly Report: May 18, 2017
The Beaverton Weekly Report: May 11, 2017 – Part 3
The Beaverton Weekly Report: May 11, 2017 – Part 2
The Beaverton Weekly Report: May 11, 2017 – Part 1
Rejected Headlines: Episode 101, Anthony Botelho
Sports Unillustrated: Episode 104
Sports Unillustrated: Episode 103
Sports Unillustrated: Episode 102
Sports Unillustrated: Episode 101
Walking Tours: The National Gallery of Canada
Guide To: The Human Body
Learn more about the stupid body your parents stuck you with!
