Don Meredith resigns from Senate to spend more time with his lifetime Senate pension

OTTAWA – Disgraced Senator Don Meredith announced today that he would voluntarily resign from his position because he feels his time would be better spent looking after his guaranteed government pension.

“While I would love to retain my position in the Upper House I feel I can no longer ignore the $25,000 waiting for me at home,” said Meredith, who is currently under investigation for several ethics violations including sexual misconduct and workplace harassment. “To be clear, that’s $25,000 annually for 7 years of work.”

Meredith, who used his position to pursue a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old, says that while he was doing good work in the Senate, his relationship with his pension must come first.

“This sex scandal has made me realize what’s really important,” said Meredith, who would have received this pension even if he’d been voted out by a Senate majority. “A lot of people work hard their whole lives and barely get to spend any time with their retirement pay. I count myself lucky that I’ll be able to see so much of it.”

Meredith says the worst part of leaving the Senate will be not seeing Patrick Brazeau, Pamela Wallin , and Mike Duffy everyday, all of whom will also receive pensions when they retire.