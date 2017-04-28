×
How To Enjoy A Music Festival
Canada to Kevin O’Leary: “I’m out”
Canada responds to US lumber tariff by slapping 30% tax on white nationalism
Tim Hortons launches answer to Unicorn Frappuccino: a cup of neon paint
Rex Murphy safely re-enters Ontario after snapping turtle hunt permanently banned
Radicalized bacterium joins antibiotic resistance
Local strapless bra’s woman just going to slide up all night
Frightened Cheerio enters uncharted void between plastic bag and cereal box
Report: It not supposed to make that sound
Ontario Liberals combat housing crisis by adding 58 storey condo to Queen’s Park
TTC Shop to sell giant sticks operators still use to move streetcar tracks
CN Tower climber passes frozen bodies from last year’s climb
Downtown Toronto condo engulfed in flames sells for $1.2 million
Montreal celebrates 50th anniversary of 325th anniversary celebrations
Quebec apologizes to citizens still trapped by 1998 ice storm
Marionette festival showcases this year’s top nightmares
Guide To: Montreal
British Columbia Election 2017: Party Platforms
Cutting out the middleman: Corporations, unions replace party leaders for next BC election debate
Historians confirm BC’s second premier was Canada’s first hipster
School boy bullied for not wearing pink shirt today
Whitehorse bylaw officers given light armoured vehicles
Thunder Bay transit opens single subway station
Yukon’s Sourdough-Rendezvous Festival to end with a traditional territory-wide power outage
Northwestel study determines it has the fastest, only internet in Canada’s North
‘I’m going to business school’ reports man who just gave up
Graduating university student going to miss having excuse to live in own filth
Carleton University gym replaces weight scales with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs scale
MFA student in 7th year realizes he’s living the plot of Groundhog Day
Acadia University: The Beaverton University Reviews
Dalhousie University: The Beaverton University Reviews
OCAD University: University Reviews 2014
Ryerson University: The Beaverton University Reviews
NDP claim Liberals stole their idea to form majority government
Sun newspapers still reporting Harper majority
90-year-old who has never voted proudly casts first ballot for Social Credit party
Conservatives unveil last minute attack ad accusing Justin of supporting Kansas City
Learn EVERYTHING you need to know about the Israel-Palestine conflict in just 60 seconds
Malala addresses dysfunctional foreign legislature where only 26% of representatives are women
You WON’T BELIEVE what is going on in North Korea right now
Why the fight over the Arctic will doom us all
Huge Misstep: Is Trump over now that he’s angered Canadian dairy producers?
Beloved character ‘Alex Jones’ jumps shark with child custody storyline
Unhinged authoritarian son of privilege plans missile launch against same
Mike Flynn offers to testify in exchange for immunity to dioxin poisoning
Canadians Learn About Gandhi and Serial Killer Gilles de Rais
September 28, 1972: Paul Henderson’s goal causes World War III
Diefenbaker cancels Arrow program after discovering aircraft lacks cupholder
October 20, 1970: FLQ cell requires Bescherelle to write this week’s ransom note
Burned out, abandoned Blue Jays bandwagon found on side of 401
Leafs playoff berth gives hope to man who has also sucked for decades
Rogers Centre unveils new Ted Rogers statue in right field
Sidney Crosby now training for luge
Apple invents new laptop that is designed to be turned off once in a while
Legal action forces restaurant to rebrand deathly hot wings as diarrhea wings
Major cookie conglomerate expects record sales thanks to child labour initiative
6 tips on staying fashionable while stuck on a 12 storey high crane hook
Fox News limits hosts to 5 sexual harassment scandal maximum
Dust blown off Porky’s tapes from coast to coast as nation celebrates Canadian Film Day
Bob the Angry Flower: Press This
Bob the Angry Flower: Revolt
Bob the Angry Flower: Rhetorical
Bob the Angry Flower: Bank Job
Inspiring! Woman cuts wedding guest list in half by throwing her relatives off of a bridge
Frantic cleaning of apartment before arrival of guests only quality time couple spends together
Entire family unsure who actually wanted to go on cruise
5 ways to abandon your kids on Family Day
Hottest Spring Trend: Getting sick right before you have an event you can’t get out of
Study: Drop in world life expectancy attributable to rising obesity, Gorthax the Hypergalactic Space Cannibal
Man researching meditation really going through something right now
BEAUTY SECRET: The number one trick to ridding cellulite – remove legs!
BLM vs police debate is taking away from the true meaning of Toronto Pride: corporate sponsorship
Having children helps me cope with the fact I will never own a giraffe
Just a heads up that we’re being invited to something called “Passover” this year
EDITORIAL by Eric Trump: “Why did Russia compromise everyone but me?”
2014 Canadian Federal Budget Preview
Most frequent lies found on online dating profiles
What are you dressing up as for Halloween?
Senator and MP Expense Claims 2012
LOTS OF JARS FULL OF APRICOT PITS.
ESSAY WRITERS NEEDED ASAP. BIG MONEY $$$$$.
UNIVERSITY student seeking mannequin to come alive and be my girlfriend.
Is it time for Canada to legalize women?
SYRIA: Is it still a thing?
Have you seen my keys?
7 tips to prevent your house from smelling like shit
QUIZ: What should you be doing instead of this quiz?
5 ways to write-off last year’s failed relationships on your taxes
Amazing! Man mad!
You just lit off a bunch of fireworks before realizing you were in the Art Gallery of Ontario. Can you save the priceless pieces of art?
You magically turned into a bug! Can you live a happy and fulfilling life?
You have a chance to punch a Nazi. Do you take it?
You just said something unintentionally racist. Can you get out of it?
QUIZ: What should you be doing instead of this quiz?
Quiz: What disappointingly bland Tim Horton’s food item are you?
Quiz – Are you an obsessive person? Click a lot of boxes to find out!
QUIZ: Are you a Cool Mom, Business Mom, Lame Mom or Infertile Aunt?
7 women whose brazen sexuality we find unsettling
6 juices as raw as your holiday family interactions
5 Christmas songs Jewish people love hearing non-stop for an entire month
5 household items that could almost pass as Christmas gifts
Guide To: The North
How To: Survive Finals Week
Guide To: Travelling To The US
How To: Find True Love
How To Enjoy A Music Festival
BV+: Has PC Culture gone TOO far?
Guide To: The North
Learn EVERYTHING you need to know about the Israel-Palestine conflict in just 60 seconds
How To Enjoy A Music Festival
If you have to go to a
music festival
, at least do it right.
