6 tips on staying fashionable while stuck on a 12 storey high crane hook

We’ve all been there – stuck on top of a crane hook 120 feet in the air teetering above a city. But what should you wear for the occasion? Here are 8 sensible fashion tips that just screams ‘help me’!

For shoes, it’s either low heel or no heel. Otherwise you might lose your balance on that narrow platform and plummet to faux pas death wearing an ugly pair of stilettos. For men, Converse trainers will go perfect with those skinny jeans and make you look like a real rebel who has needlessly put his life and the life of first responders in jeopardy. Watches: Counting down the number of hours you have been waiting for the firefighters to arrive is best with a mesh strap watch or a respectable Rosefield Bracelet Watch. Bad idea: Climbing a crane in the middle of the night wearing a corset. Ew! Good idea: Wearing anything with stripes. Yes! Activist trends are in so if you have a message on a t-shirt that says ‘This is what democracy looks like’ or ‘Save the whales’, rubbernecking bystanders may try to understand why you’re up there. Sunglasses: Conceal the terror in your eyes with aviator shades from Philipp Plein or cat eye sunglasses from Bottega Veneta. At such an altitude, it can get a little chilly. A MEC Bon Vivant Jacket will keep you warm and matches the firefighter’s harness that will be strapped to you.

Next: 8 fashion tips for your courtroom appearance.