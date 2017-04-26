QUIZ: What should you be doing instead of this quiz?

Congratulations, you should be… WORKING ON THAT BIG REPORT and/or POWERPOINT PRESENTATION

You’re part of the hard working, steadily employed middle class that sustains our economy. Instead doing this quiz, you should have been more productive and performed the multitude of office based tasks, such as constructing Microsoft Office based files, or, we assume faxing something, because you probably still have one and it probably still doesn’t work well. This time-theft from your employer has been noted and your IP address has been logged and sent to your superior. Thank you!