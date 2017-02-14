QUIZ: How will you spend Valentine’s Day now that Karen faked her death to get away from you?

You will spend the day wondering

Wondering where she is, who she has become, and why she left you behind so cruelly. On Valentine’s Day 2020, while walking downtown, you will catch a glimpse of a woman who looks just like Karen. A Karen who dyed her hair. A Karen who changed how she holds herself. A Karen who used her freedom to better become who she truly was. And then, in a moment, she will disappear in the crowd. Remember to buy chocolate when it goes on sale on the 15th.