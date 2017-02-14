QUIZ: How will you spend Valentine’s Day now that Karen faked her death to get away from you?

Valentine’s Day is almost here, and we’re all ready to spend the day with that special someone! Unless that special someone is Karen, who told you she had typhus and then stopped texting you back. That was weird! Anyway, take this quiz to find out what you’ll be doing instead!
1. What’s your favourite couple’s activity?
A. Nevermind that now. Karen is alive, and I can prove it!
B. Microwaving the stir fry that was left on the coffee table last night and watching one of Adam Sandler’s later works.
C. Letting her compliment the articles you’ve written for a well-known satirical website.
2. What do you do when you meet the parents? The first time, not the time at the funeral.
A. I walked over to their place and tried to see in through the blinds. I heard her father laughing. He didn’t seem sad at all.
B. Apologize for the stir fry stains on your polo shirt.
C. Explain that you get paid to write “content”.
3. What’s the most romantic thing you’ve ever done?
A. It was a closed casket funeral. Don’t tell me that’s not suspicious!!
B. Started using the mouthwash she gave you.
C. Used her name in your article about placeholder girlfriends.
4. Why weren’t you allowed to deliver the eulogy?
A. GOOD QUESTION!!
B. Strict formal wear policy.
C. You refused to cut your references to “gallows humour”
5. What was your grieving process?
A. SHE’S NOT DEAD! I PROMISE YOU SHE’S NOT DEAD.
B. Not cleaning the dishes so you could concentrate on self care.
C. Writing a dumb online quiz.
You will spend the day wondering
Wondering where she is, who she has become, and why she left you behind so cruelly. On Valentine’s Day 2020, while walking downtown, you will catch a glimpse of a woman who looks just like Karen. A Karen who dyed her hair. A Karen who changed how she holds herself. A Karen who used her freedom to better become who she truly was. And then, in a moment, she will disappear in the crowd. Remember to buy chocolate when it goes on sale on the 15th.
You will spend the day generally mediocre.
It’s no wonder Karen wasn’t satisfied. You’re gross and incompetent, and you misspelled “condolences” in your card to her parents. Your best bet is to go to the movie theatre alone again.
You will spend the day choosing between the many women who want to be your Valentine, Samuel
Karen didn’t know what she had, and now it’s time to move on to someone who will appreciate your talents. Try not to sprain anything making out too hard.
