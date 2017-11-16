Female Greenhouse employee breaks glass ceiling, immediately fired

MARKHAM, ON- A local greenhouse has had both its gender barrier and several safety regulations broken today, as longtime employee Nora Molsen did what was said could never be done by a woman; shatter all the glass on the top of the greenhouse.

Molsen, who was allegedly fed up with the lack of opportunities for growth at Bluelake Plant Nursery and Greenhouse, managed to break the ceiling by throwing a trowel.

“While Molsen’s actions were inspiring, they are also indicative of how little regard she has for company policies,” said greenhouse manager Karl Deegans. “Our company believes that those who work in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones or other heavy objects.”

Many still see Molsen’s actions as a step towards progress and say her termination was wrongful.

“It was great to see Nora stick it to those old misogynists,” said Molsen’s former coworker Stephanie O’Lea, removing glass from her foot for the third time that day. “They said she couldn’t do it, and she showed them.”

This is the biggest move toward gender equality since several women were fired last spring from a local skylight factory.