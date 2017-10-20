Woman leaves a generous donation of her hair to shower wall

TORONTO – Local housemate Taylor Harrison has made another altruistic donation to her hair to the shared shower wall.

The donation of 12 strands that varied in length was made early this morning after a thorough conditioner rinse.

The 21-year-old had originally intended on making the contribution of wet hair anonymously, but her identity was quickly revealed as she was the only resident of the five bedroom house with red hair.

“At first, I thought Taylor was decorating the bathroom with a contemporary interpretation of Rorschach test,” explained cohabitant Margaret Chan. “But then I realized her actions were more charitable in nature.”

With enough hair collected between the shower wall and drain, the five housemates plan on making a disgusting mesh body sponge and donating it to a needy family.