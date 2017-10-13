Update: 3 minutes of vest-appropriate weather is here

BELLEVILLE, ON – At a ripe temperature of 16 degrees Celsius with heaping sun, Sidney Barrett excitedly donned a vest for the whole three minutes of vest-appropriate weather that exists in North America.

Barrett said that, though his puffy overpriced Patagonia vest makes him look like the Michelin Man, the vest really does complement his pair of fingerless gloves.

“Despite popular belief, I think October is a great month to show off your arms,” explained Barrett, rubbing his arms for warmth.

The 32-year-old boasted that his vest is waterproof and is perfect for when he only needs to shield his torso from rainfall.

“I sometimes wish my vest had sleeves – but then I remember that would defeat the entire purpose of the vest.”

Barrett shared that he can’t wait to wear his vest again for another three minutes next April.