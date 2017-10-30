QUIZ: For God’s sake, what do the ghosts want?!?

1. An ethereal hand keeps pushing its way through the wall plaster and points at the framed photo of your infant son. What do the elder ones want from me?! They desire the soul of the innocent. You know what you have to do. They are alerting you to a great danger that will befall your child. Cover all images in your home now! Beware the Dark Bishop’s howl… They are looking for a good photographer for promo photos in selling a ghost house. Can you send an intro e-mail to hook them up?

2. The bathroom mirror is bleeding. It’s bleeding! IT’S BLEEDING! Honey, get up it’s happening again!! The spirits want a sacrifice of your vanity. You must scar your own face to ward off their grasp. They warn you that the Dark Bishop and his Spectral Choir can enter our world through the mirror dimension. Quickly! Shatter all the glass in your home before it’s too late. Do you have a good glass guy? The ghosts are redoing their bathroom and they need a good glass guy. Not Tony’s Glass and Tile though. They’ve used them before and got cheated pretty badly.

3. The buzzing whispers are coming from inside the carved bust of your grandfather. You’ve never heard ancient Sumerian before but it’s definitely ancient Sumerian. Why won’t it stop?! Your grandfather formed a pact long ago and the payment is now due. Surrender your mind to the Goat with a Thousand Young. Destroy the sculpture now! The sculpture is the gate! The sculpture is the gate! The Dark Bishop sings! The ghosts want to know who you got to do this. Their wife’s birthday is coming up and they thought it would be nice to do a carving of her beloved ghost-father. It would look great in their hallway. Was he cheap?

4. All the paintings are melting now. Will the rambling madness never cease plaguing your waking moments?! The chaos beasts want you to place your hand upon the swirling images and join their world forever! he eyes of the paintings allow the Dark Bishop to see. Without them his sockets lie empty, screaming into the void. They destroy the paintings to save your soul. The ghosts desire the knowledge of how to prevent wet paint from smearing in a hot climate. Is it vinyl or oil based paint on the portraits of your ancestors?

5. When your eyes are closed you see only an image of your own skull staring back at you. You don’t know how you recognize your own skull but you do. What are they trying to say!? Soon They warn of what may come to pass if the Dark Bishop is permitted entry to this sphere What do you think of this shade of bone-white for the backsplash in a kitchen?