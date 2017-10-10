Local man optimistic his life will return to normal after being acquitted of bestiality on technicality

EDMONTON – After being acquitted of seven counts of unnatural acts with an animal due to a legal loophole, local horse enthusiast Dan Smith was confident about his prospects going forward.

“I’m just really looking forward to putting this whole thing behind me,” an upbeat Smith said on the courthouse steps after the trial was concluded. “I haven’t spoken to my boss yet, but, being acquitted and all, I’m sure my job at the horse ranch is waiting for me.”

When asked if he thought the highly publicised trial would adversely affect his reputation, Smith smiled and shook his head.

“In the eyes of the law, I did nothing wrong,” said Smith, whose case was thrown out after it was discovered his address was entered wrong in the search warrant. “My neighbours, friends and family understand that. I’m expecting quite a few congratulatory muffin basket deliveries over the next few days. To my correct address,” he added, with a wink.

At press time, Smith was seen staring down in horror at his phone which he’d kept switched off during the trial.