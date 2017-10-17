Calgary’s only municipal ballot counter loses track, needs to start over

CALGARY – Further results of the Calgary election have been delayed after the city’s only ballot counter lost track of the numbers and was forced to start from the very first vote.

Incumbent mayor Naheed Nenshi was declared as the winner over his closest rival, Bill Smith, but City of Calgary officials can’t say for sure because the man responsible for checking every ballot miscounted at or around the 70,000th vote.

“Bert’s got a tough job, especially when we ran out of ballots and he had to start counting the napkins,” explained one anonymous election worker.

While Calgarians waited patiently, 25 km of bike lanes in the downtown area were constructed, and subsequently torn down.

The city hopes to update the municipal election system to at least the mid-19th century for the next vote.