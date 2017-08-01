Quiz: Is your partner playing Words with Friends or are they having a torrid affair?

In this fast paced plugged in world we spend more time looking down at our phones then looking up at the people around us, even our partners. With someone’s head buried in their phone, their face illuminated in a cold blue light, it can be hard to tell if they are playing a popular Scrabble knock off or if they are taking another lover. Take this fun quiz to find out!
1. Does your partner ever leave their phone unsupervised?
All the time. They leave it unlocked and sitting around constantly. One time I took it for a whole day after my partner said “I can just play on my iPad.”
Never, they take it with them everywhere. They taped it to their thigh when they went in for hernia surgery even though I offered to hold it for them.
2. Has your partner started wearing new jewelry?
They don’t wear jewelry since I convinced them to take their eyebrow piercing out.
Yes, but I’m not concerned because they said it didn’t cost anything, they said it was a gift from someone ‘very special.’
3. How often does your partner check their phone?
I don't know, about as often as me.
All the time. Although it could be because they’re always getting calls in the middle of the night.
4. Does your partner work late?
No. They are only a part-time pediatric surgeon. If the hospital tries to call after hours they just won't pick up.
Constantly. Being a cashier at a Fabricland is more time consuming than I thought, they’re always taking long business trips.
5. What expression does your partner make when they look at their phone?
Kind of vacant.
They slowly and sensuously bite their lip. Before darting their eyes around the room to see if anyone saw them.
6. Has your partner had a torrid affair before?
Never.
Yes that’s how we met. But they would never do that again.
7. Has your partner seemed more distant lately?
Each day I think we love each other as much as humanly possible, but then each day we wake up loving each other a little more.
Yes. We don't talk as much and they don't seem to be as interested in sex. Every time I tell them I love them they pause for 15 seconds and then say, “Um yeah me too.”
Your partner is having a torrid affair.
It is the only possible reason for their behaviour. Every time they look at their phone they are either composing graphic sexts or organizing unprotected trysts with someone far better looking than you. They just played betrayal for a million points.
Your partner is playing Words with Friends.
They are clearly brought to states of physical excitement by increasing their vocabulary. They are so dedicated to improving their English language skills they will leave for unexplained nights and weekends. They love Words with Friends.
