Want to feel old? The cast of ‘Student Bodies’ told us they think you’re very old

Every Canadian 90’s kid remembers Student Bodies, that sometimes-corny but oh-so-watchable high school sitcom. But whatever happened to the stars of the show? Well, get ready to feel old, because we caught up with the kids from Edison High to find out where they are now, and they universally agreed that you’re really old. Like, too old!

Jamie Elman

via fanpop/imdb

Jamie Elman played Cody, the show’s main protagonist and the cartoonist who brought its skewed animated segments to life. He’s kept the work coming ever since, appearing on shows like Mad Men and Curb Your Enthusiasm! We showed him a picture of you and told him your age and asked if he thought you were old, and he said “Oh wow, yeah. Wow.” That’s Cody!

Ross Hull

via fanpop/Global

If you own a TV in Canada, you know Ross Hull. Not only was he Chris on Student Bodies, he also played Gary on Are You Afraid of the Dark, and now he can be seen all over the country as a weatherman! Ross has truly seen it all, but when we told him how old you are his eyebrows kind of went up like he wasn’t expecting you to be that old. He seemed surprised and upset!

Nicole Lyn

via fanpop/imdb

The gang’s student newspaper couldn’t have run without the diligent editing of Emily, played by Nicole Lyn. These days Lyn makes cuts of a different kind, as a DJ! She not only thought you were very old, but asked if you were “okay.” She was also married to actor Dulé Hill! We got in touch with him separately and he agreed that your best years are almost certainly behind you. He was in She’s All That!

Mik Perlus

via fanpop/ Linkedin

On camera, Mik Perlus played Victor Kane, head of the school’s official paper and Chris’ preppy rival-turned-pal. But behind the scenes, Mik is a real life wordsmith, with quite a number of TV writing credits to his name! He thinks you’re alarmingly old and that’s an opinion he volunteered freely, without prompting. We hadn’t even brought you up yet!

Michelle Sweeney

via Wikipedia

Michelle Sweeney played Mrs. Morton, Edison High’s vice principal, and this is really where we thought you were going to catch a break because she was one of the adults on the show. You did not though; she said you are “old as all hell” and made us promise we’d tell you that. Seems unfair but there you go!

The guy who went “Stu-dent Baaah-deees” in the theme song

via fanpop/pexels

This is a weird one because we didn’t contact this guy, and wouldn’t even know where to begin if we wanted to. He called us on the phone from an unlisted number and just said that you, specifically, were “Su-pah Owww-oww-old.” Yeah, that’s just his real voice! Weird, right? Anyway yeah, sorry.