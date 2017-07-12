Quiz: Well, do you?

You’ve really done it this time, and I mean REALLY done it.
1. Do you have any idea what this means?
Yes, and I’m so so sorry.
What do you mean, ‘do I?’ Of course I do!
Yes, it means I forwarded the email confirming your appointment with Dr. Henderson about your inflamed epididymis to the entire company.
2. How did this happen?
It was an honest mistake, sir.
I don’t know how, so get off my back.
My best guess is that I got distracted and forgot to logout of the email I use to send your company-wide notices. Which is why everyone now knows about your highly, highly inflamed epididymis, which is located inside the scrotum.
3. What were you thinking?
I wasn’t thinking, and again I’m so sorry.
I was thinking “geez, I wish this jagoff wasn’t breathing down my neck.”
I was thinking that you were the only addressee of the email and not thinking that the entire company was bcc’ed in this email about your inflamed epididymis. Which is, of course, the cause of your very swollen testicles.
4. Do you expect me to clean up this mess?
No no! Not at all.
Why, you offerin’?
No sir, I think you should stay in your office to avoid further humiliation. Besides, you have an appointment at 3pm so Dr. Henderson can check your groin for swollen lymph nodes. It’s all in the email I sent you—you and the entire company, that is.
5. What are you going to do about it?
I’m going to fix this, right away.
I’m going to fix this, so get out of here and let me!
I’m going to email everyone and ask that we put this unfortunate mistake behind us. Should I explain what the Proflaxin is for? No, probably best to ignore it.
Alright, you know what you did.
I’ll give you a chance to fix your screw up, but you’re on thin ice. One more strike and you’ll never work in this business again. Now get back to work!
Very well. As you were.
Fine, I’ll leave you to your work. You want to watch that tone of yours though, or it’ll get you into big trouble one day. You’re good at your job, but not that good.
Yes, that sounds best.
I’ll stay in my office until I leave today. Thank you for taking care of this... and I’m sorry for being curt before. It’s just that it’s a very sensitive topic. I shouldn’t be embarrassed though, this is a perfectly normal medical problem for a man of my age.
