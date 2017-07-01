Journalist held captive overseas by chatty friend from college

TEHRAN, IRAN – Officials have confirmed that the journalist being held hostage in a leaked Instagram video is Ottawa resident Emilia Allens.

“It’s a very tense situation: Ms. Allens and her captor were friends in college but haven’t seen each other in literally forever,” said Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan. “Taking action too soon could easily result in Ms. Allens coming across as kind of a bitch.”

Sajjan has said several heavily armed platoons of the JTF2 are already in position for a possible extraction operation, but that they’re waiting to see if the friend has any other demands aside from ‘catching up.’

At press time, ISIS representatives were claiming responsibility for the incident.