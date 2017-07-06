Amazing! This man got bitten by a radioactive fruit fly and now has 24 hours to live!

Think science experiments always yield the same old boring results? Think again.

Lester LeBlanc was an ordinary photojournalism student doing a report on a research lab that bombarded insects with large doses of radiation. But everything changed when one of the fruit flies got loose and bit him on the hand. Now, after several changes to his physique, doctors say the bite has somehow given him the approximate lifespan of a fruit fly.

Truly, we live in an age of scientific marvels!

But a one day death clock isn’t the only power LeBlanc has gained from the bite.

“At the rate his bone tissue and brain cells are deteriorating, it won’t be long before he has the proportionate strength and intelligence of a fruit fly.” said Dr. Gabe Greenwood, who is leading the team conducting tests on Leblanc.

“I’ve never seen anything like this, except in many other tragic, terminal patients.”

Leblanc is making use of his dwindling life expectancy by performing such fantastic feats as wandering aimlessly around the lab, licking up some spilled fruit juice, and rubbing his hands together in that weird way.

At press time, Leblanc was locked in pitched combat with his most nefarious archnemesis, time itself.