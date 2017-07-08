8th grader on overnight trip declares, “What happens in Old Quebec City, stays in Old Quebec City”

QUEBEC CITY – Thirteen year old southern Ontario student, Curtis Kiff, drew up big plans raise hell for his four day class trip to Old Quebec City.

“I really need this to get away from it all and let loose with my friends,” Kiff said, “Who knows where the quartier Petit Champlain will take us?”

After an extensive tour of the Plains of Abraham and subsequent historical guide of the promenade, Kiff and his classmates were allotted one free hour to go buck wild.

“Well you know I gotta get my mom some souvenir maple syrup in an old-timey tin, that’s a given,” Kiff boasted.

The pseudo-educational activities aside, the highlight for Kiff and his entourage was the big boat cruise that ended their visit.

“We’ve been preparing for this night since we got here,” Kiff revealed while adjusting his tie, “Maybe afterwards we’ll put some Gold Bond on our dicks, heard that was a thing from my brother in grade 10.”

The young men then made frequent calls between their rooms trying to prank one another into believing that their parents had died while they were away.

The night of the boat cruise was blurred by many consumed complimentary sodas that the kids pretended were alcoholic beverages. Kiff spent 2 hours debating whether or not if he should ask a girl if he could gyrate on her to EDM.

“Sure I don’t remember much, but I know that this was the single best experience of my life,” Kiff said before passing out for 8 hours on the bus back home.