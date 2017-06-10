LONDON, ON – World leaders are already divided on whether they will be attending the state funeral on Monday for the controversial Canadian man who invented the Hawaiian pizza.

44 countries have confirmed that they will be sending high level dignitaries to pay their respects to the pizza firebrand, but others used the opportunity to criticize the tyranny he unleashed on the world.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who announced that Canadian representatives will be present, praised Mr. Panopoulos for his radical thinking in a tweet:

Trudeau was immediately chastised by other world leaders including Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni:

Icelandic President Guðni Th. Jóhannesson, who has called for an all-out ban on Hawaiian pizza, was even harsher in his condemnation.

“This man dictated his soggy, sweet, garbage taste on innocent traditional toppings and opened the pandora’s box for other gross ingredients,” Jóhannesson said in a special televised presentation. “The Hawaiian flavour has only caused grief and conflict among family and friends on Pizza Night.”

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Angela Merkel issued a carefully worded statement calling Panopoulos “an important figure in pizza-related history” and “created a culinary dish loved by some and loathed by others.”

The birthplace of the renegade pizza, Chatham, Ontario, will also be marking the occasion as its invention is the first and only thing that’s interesting about Chatham, Ontario.