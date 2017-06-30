Report: Girlfriend has weirdly shaped measuring cup

PORT PERRY, ON – Early reports indicate that Nick Wincenty’s common-law partner, Tracey Miriana, has small, silicone measuring cup for some unknown purpose.

Wincenty made the perplexing discovery below their bathroom sink while searching for a new stick of deodorant.

“It says ‘Diva’ on the label, but I’ve never heard of that kitchenware brand before,” a puzzled Wincenty said to himself trying to solve the mystery. “And it only measures up to 20 ml and has air holes around the rim. Maybe it’s for making cakes?”

“It’s kinda neat,” added the intrepid investigator before bringing the conic shaped cup down to the kitchen and storing it in a cutlery drawer.