We ranked these unbelievable facts and you’ll never believe which is number one

Of all the different type of information you can learn on the internet, Inspiring!, Amazing!, Change your life!, the best type is Unbelievable!. But with all these unbelievable facts it can be hard to tell which one is the most unbelievable! We ranked all of these unbelievable facts and you’ll believe which is number one.

5. The moon is made out of cheese.



While this fact is unbelievable, it is the least unbelievable than other facts on the list. It barely made it onto the list, being only 2% more unbelievable than the 6th most of unbelievable fact. Although you have not been to the moon, so you haven’t directly experienced whether the moon is a dairy product or not, basic reasoning skills and a cursory knowledge of cheese makes this fact pretty hard to believe. Cows need oxygen!

4. Gravity is a lie that your parents told you so you wouldn’t talk during easter mass.

This fact is unbelievable for two reasons. First gravity is an observable and measurable physical law and secondly a powerful social pressure kept you quiet through drawn out readings and homilies.

3. Stanley Tucci has been in a movie.

While this is a fact that many people believe, a quick IMDB search makes it unbelievable. While Stanley Tucci is mainly known for his cookbook, The Tucci Cookbook, he has also had small roles in motion pictures Road to Perdition, Maid in Manhattan and Transformers: Age of Extinction.

2. A ladybug called Janice invented hockey.

It is a well documented fact that a lady bug named JANET invented hockey in 1987.

1. Tax cuts for the rich will increase employment.

While all the other facts had some sort of connection to reality this one took the top place for being completely, absolutely, certainly unbelievable. There has never been any documented case of tax cuts for the rich increasing employment or stimulating significant economic growth.

