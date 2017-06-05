Firefighters rescue man from shower who forgot towel

NEWMARKET, ON – A dramatic scene unfolded earlier this morning after a towel-less man was rescued from his shower by firefighters.

The shivering man survived an agonizing 20 minutes before neighbours overheard the cries from the second storey bathroom window in the Greensborough neighbourhood.

“We arrived within four minutes,” explained Central York Fire Services Chief Stan Walters. “He was alone, and had no spouse or children to yell out to get him a towel. We had act quickly as the bathroom temperature was dropping rapidly and he was running out of options.”

The fire department broke down the house’s windows and doors in an effort to reach the confined man, before handing him two emergency drying cloths while shielding their eyes to protect the man’s privacy.

“The poor guy didn’t even have a single hand towel he could use, but we got to him just in time,” added Walters.

Central York Fire Services took the opportunity to remind everyone to make sure they have at least two towels on their bathroom racks before they start a shower or bath.