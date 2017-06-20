Facebook introduces painful memory notifications

SAN FRANCISCO- Facebook has announced that they are releasing a new feature that will give users “Painful Memory Notifications”, which the minds at Facebook say they have relentlessly gone through profiles to ensure that everyday they are able to remind you of all your agonizing past.

Though similar to the “On this day” notifications where one is able to choose to share the notifications, Facebook’s “Painful Memories” feature will be immediately shared with all your friends and impossible to delete.

“Painful Memories show can be anything from that group shot with your co-workers when you had the job of your dreams but due to “downsizing” you’re back working at the coffee shop,” said Facebook marketing representative Janice Diaz. “Or it could be you and him feeling “#blessed” at Grand Electric when you were fifteen pounds lighter, ultimately drudging up the feeling that – even though you were thinner then – you didn’t feel thin, you actually felt pretty fat that day. Thus proving you’ll never feel good about your body.”

Mark Zuckerberg said he was super excited about the announcement asking, “Doesn’t it sound so painful? That’s what we were going for: Pain.”