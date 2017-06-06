Bernier furious over lack of regulation in Conservative voting process

OTTAWA – Failed Tory leadership candidate and avowed libertarian Maxime Bernier is reportedly furious that there wasn’t proper oversight and controls in place to ensure a fair voting process at the Conservative convention.

“You can’t simply stand back and let people do whatever they want,” said a disappointed Bernier. “You have to step in and ensure the playing field is fair for everyone.”

“This isn’t something stupid like healthcare or the financial markets, this is the Conservative Leadership Race.”

The Bernier campaign is demanding a number of steps be taken to correct the problem of more ballots being cast than the confirmed number of voters, including forming a committee to investigate the matter and raising membership dues in order to fund a new “fair voting” department.

Bernier’s supporters insisted they would not rest until their demand for more oversight and rules were met.

“We need to create an entire leadership voting safety net to help down on their luck candidates, like Maxime,” said Emrys Graefe, Bernier’s deputy campaign manager. “Why has nobody realized that some people need more assistance than others?”

At press time Andrew Scheer was laughing maniacally over his milk and cookies.