Oh, boy. You went and did it. You just ate that slice of cheese that fell on the floor, didn’t you? You might be wondering what you should do next. Well, this is a great time to reflect on yourself and your actions so you can make sure you’re not sinking to a new low here.
1. Let’s start with the basics. How long was the cheese on the ground?
Only a few minutes.
About ten minutes or so.
I don’t know, I found it there.
2. Which of the following best describes your bank account
I’m loaded!
Really average.
I think I have a couple twenties under my mattress
3. Do you have other cheese available to you?
No. Not a wedge to be found in the house.
Does 5 month old milk count?
Yeah, but it doesn’t have that fresh-off-the-floor taste.
4. What time did you eat the cheese?
7:30pm
Noon
2:00am
5. Did anyone see you eat the cheese?
No. Coast was clear.
I think my roommate might have seen me, but I’m not sure.
Probably. Friends and family don’t come around here much anymore.
6. How would you feel if I compared you to a rat?
Offended.
Disturbed.
Honored.
7. If I told you 5 years ago you would be eating like this, how do you think you would have reacted?
I’d have laughed in your face
I would have been excited for the prospect of future cheese.
I would ask how you knew my dinner plans for the evening
8. Is it possible that you did this because you were upset about not getting that promotion?
Yes. it’s possible
Can’t say. I have a lot of things to be upset about.
No. I lied about being up for that promotion. Also about having a job.
9. Is the floor at least clean?
I’ll have to ask the maid
I think I cleaned it last week.
Sort of. The cheese picked up a bunch of dirt and lint.
QUIZ: You just ate processed cheese off the floor. Didn’t you used to be better than this?
Oh, how the mighty have fallen.
You used to think you were sooooo good. But now you’re just like the rest of us. But keep on top of this, or you will slide faster than that slice of floor-cheese did down your esophagus.
QUIZ: You just ate processed cheese off the floor. Didn’t you used to be better than this?
Oh, how the average have slightly decreased in status.
You may not have had it all, but at least you had the health knowledge of a kindergartener. This is your wake up call. You better watch yourself, or pretty soon, eating cheese off the floor will be your version of fine dining.
QUIZ: You just ate processed cheese off the floor. Didn’t you used to be better than this?
You were never better than this.
You are right where you belong.
