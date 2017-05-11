New Air Canada plan allows passengers to collect points every time they’re abandoned at an airport

MONTREAL – Air Canada’s new loyalty program will allow passengers to collect 100 points every time their bumped from a flight and abandoned overnight at an airport.

The Montreal-based carrier made the announcement after parting ways with Aeroplan, which did not offer any benefits for being left by yourself in a strange terminal to sleep on small, uncomfortable seats.

“We want to reward passengers for their devotion to our business while they wait on hold for hours to hear from a customer service representative,” announced Amil Sigel from Air Canada Corporate Rewards. “We call these benefits ‘Patient Passenger Points’ so clients are rewarded for not being given a hotel and meal voucher.”

Crying yourself to sleep in a vacant airport boarding area is not the only way Air Canada passengers can collect points.

“We are offering 5 points for every hour your flight is delayed and an additional 15 points if you’re already on the plane, 20 points for every piece of luggage that gets lost, 25 points for every hidden surcharge, and 50 points for a cancelled flight. Oh, and 100 points if we accidentally lose your dog in cargo.”

Customers may redeem their points after obtaining their first 1,000,000 points in exchange for a set of free Air Canada headphones. Certain conditions do apply and points expire every two years.