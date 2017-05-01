BC Liberals offer Groupon so voters can meet Christy Clark at half her normal rate

VICTORIA – In a bid to soften their corporate reputation in time for election day, the BC Liberals have rolled out a Groupon offer, so voters can glad-hand with Christy Clark for a discount on her usual rate.

“50% off, wowee!” said everyday British Columbian, Emily Smith. “At that price, my friends and I can’t afford not to exert undue influence over the political process.”

The ad, which can be seen in the ‘Local’ section of the Groupon app, features a stock photo of a female executive and the headline, ‘Meet British Columbia premier, $20,000 now only $10,400!’

But unfortunately for Clark’s polling numbers, public response to the offer has been lacklustre.

“Christy and her friends arrived late, then yelled at my girlfriend and I for being NDP plants when we asked about campaign finance reform,” read one one-star review. “Worst date ever.’

At press time, Pacific Northwest LNG had already purchased all the remaining Groupons.