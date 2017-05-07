7 ways to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday that aren’t contemplating the genocide on which it is all built

It has been 150 years since the British North American Act passed through British parliament and made three semi autonomous colonies of Britain into one semi autonomous dominion of Britain. We’ve put together this fun list to help celebrate Canada’s birthday in ways that aren’t contemplating how the genocide of Aboriginals is the foundation of everything we do.



1. Enjoy National Parks for free!

As part of Canada’s 150th birthday entry is free to National Parks for all of 2017. Enjoy Canada’s amazeballs natural beauty and try not to think why the people that resided there for thousands of years are now mostly absent.

2. Take in the Group of Seven exhibition at the Art Gallery of Ontario.

The artists in the Group of Seven created some of the most iconically Canadian pieces of art. And sure lionizing a group of white men in the 1920’s as ‘the first uniquely Canadian art movement’ was an example of cultural genocide being used to normalize a literal genocide, but look at how pretty Muskoka looks!

3. Sit on a red couch.

Don’t miss this incredible selfie opportunity. Did you know that a giant red couch is touring Canada to celebrate the 150 years since confederation. Maybe you’ve passed it and thought that a dentist office had thrown it out for being too tacky. You can sit on the couch and share your stories about what Canada means to you and it is shared on a website for no one to watch. Take solace in knowing that it’s impossible for a vinyl couch to carry small pox or any of the diseases that decimated much of Canada’s pre invasion population.

4. Watch the Tall Ships come.

Things are about to rustic AF! The tall ships are coming into River Beach in picturesque Niagara on the Lake to celebrate Canada’s sesquicentennial. Why not head down and wonder at how such a small group with such simple technology can navigate such great distances. Definitely don’t wonder at the amount of destruction that can be done by that small group with that same technology.

5. Put tiny maple leafs on things.

Did you know celebrating the passage of the British North American could be so absolutely adorable? Putting a tiny red maple leaf on something is the best way to make it vaguely Canadian. Some might protest that it has nothing to do with Canada but it also has nothing to do with taking thousands of Aboriginal children from their parents in the 1960’s, so that’s a plus.

6. Toronto Symphony Orchestra’s Canadian Legacy Series.

This is the #superromantic way to celebrate Canada 150. Listen to the strains of Canadian composers such as Alain Trudel with bae and try not to think that the last time you read the word legacy it was about the the lasting impact of residential schools.

7. Get money from the government.

Many of the activities on this list were funded by $500 million federal fund for Canada 150 celebration. Although it can seem daunting to apply for federal funding, there is a low bar to clear: Someone in Windsor got $150,000 to put a flag up a flag pole! Why not bake 150 cakes, or host a maple syrup chugging competition! Just don’t try to pitch a project that involves increased funding for suicide prevention in First Nation communities! The rejection will remind you that the death of First Nations is systematic, ongoing and government supported.

Sources