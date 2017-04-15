Jennifer Lawrence hopes Tommy Grant of Glendale, AZ asks her to prom

BEVERLY HILLS — A-List Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence is reportedly waiting for an elaborate viral promposal video from 17-year-old high school student Tommy Grant, of Glendale, Arizona.

“Did he say anything about me today,” Lawrence asked her team of CAA managers while perusing the unremarkable suburban teenager’s instagram. The 26-year-old movie star has reportedly spent months hoping for an invite (“nothing too elaborate, but classy”) from the 10th best Spanish student at Independence High School. But Grant had yet to contact her.

“I know other actresses might find a teen boy rude or even entitled if he publicly asked them to his prom, subtly implying that he would publicly shame them if they refused, but Tommy’s different,” explained the Academy Award winning star.

Lawrence further explained that, while similar social media stunts set a dangerous precedent that men are entitled to women’s time, no matter how accomplished they are, she understands that she and Tommy are “meant to be”. Since early this year Lawrence’s days have been spent repeatedly searching YouTube for viral promposal videos starring the scrawny Arizonan teenager, as well as checking various twitter hashtags including #JLawForProm and #JenAndTommy4Ever.

“Do you think he’d like me more if I also played Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare,” asked the increasingly nervous starlet, as she considered turning down an offer to star in the latest David O. Russell film to devote time to one of Grant’s favourite hobbies. Lawrence has also made it clear to director Steven Spielberg that, while she stars in his upcoming picture, she will drop out at a moment’s notice if Grant contacts her.

At press time Grant confirmed to reporters that he is holding out for Emma Stone.