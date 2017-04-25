×
Rex Murphy safely re-enters Ontario after snapping turtle hunt permanently banned
75% of Canada 150 budget spent on hiding worst parts of national history
Newfoundland sunk after collision with iceberg
Trump’s Canadian dairy criticism forces federal government to declare CHEESECON 1
Radicalized bacterium joins antibiotic resistance
Local strapless bra’s woman just going to slide up all night
Frightened Cheerio enters uncharted void between plastic bag and cereal box
Report: It not supposed to make that sound
Ontario Liberals combat housing crisis by adding 58 storey condo to Queen’s Park
TTC Shop to sell giant sticks operators still use to move streetcar tracks
CN Tower climber passes frozen bodies from last year’s climb
Downtown Toronto condo engulfed in flames sells for $1.2 million
Montreal celebrates 50th anniversary of 325th anniversary celebrations
Quebec apologizes to citizens still trapped by 1998 ice storm
Marionette festival showcases this year’s top nightmares
Guide To: Montreal
Historians confirm BC’s second premier was Canada’s first hipster
School boy bullied for not wearing pink shirt today
Surrey, BC to name Burning Garbage Bag city’s official bird
Men’s Rights Activists claim ‘Galentine’s Day’ discriminatory; demand ‘Malentine’s Day’
Whitehorse bylaw officers given light armoured vehicles
Thunder Bay transit opens single subway station
Yukon’s Sourdough-Rendezvous Festival to end with a traditional territory-wide power outage
Northwestel study determines it has the fastest, only internet in Canada’s North
Graduating university student going to miss having excuse to live in own filth
Carleton University gym replaces weight scales with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs scale
MFA student in 7th year realizes he’s living the plot of Groundhog Day
McGill students endorse plan to battle fascism by punching Jews
Acadia University: The Beaverton University Reviews
Dalhousie University: The Beaverton University Reviews
OCAD University: University Reviews 2014
Ryerson University: The Beaverton University Reviews
NDP claim Liberals stole their idea to form majority government
Sun newspapers still reporting Harper majority
90-year-old who has never voted proudly casts first ballot for Social Credit party
Conservatives unveil last minute attack ad accusing Justin of supporting Kansas City
Inspiring! Woman cuts wedding guest list in half by throwing her relatives off of a bridge
Frantic cleaning of apartment before arrival of guests only quality time couple spends together
Entire family unsure who actually wanted to go on cruise
5 ways to abandon your kids on Family Day
Study: Drop in world life expectancy attributable to rising obesity, Gorthax the Hypergalactic Space Cannibal
Man researching meditation really going through something right now
BEAUTY SECRET: The number one trick to ridding cellulite – remove legs!
BREAKING: Elite squad of super pharmacists fills prescription in just 90 minutes
BLM vs police debate is taking away from the true meaning of Toronto Pride: corporate sponsorship
Having children helps me cope with the fact I will never own a giraffe
Just a heads up that we’re being invited to something called “Passover” this year
EDITORIAL by Eric Trump: “Why did Russia compromise everyone but me?”
2014 Canadian Federal Budget Preview
Most frequent lies found on online dating profiles
What are you dressing up as for Halloween?
Senator and MP Expense Claims 2012
LOTS OF JARS FULL OF APRICOT PITS.
ESSAY WRITERS NEEDED ASAP. BIG MONEY $$$$$.
UNIVERSITY student seeking mannequin to come alive and be my girlfriend.
Is it time for Canada to legalize women?
SYRIA: Is it still a thing?
Have you seen my keys?
7 tips to prevent your house from smelling like shit
Guide To: The North
Learn EVERYTHING you need to know about the Israel-Palestine conflict in just 60 seconds
How To: Survive Finals Week
