British Columbia Election 2017: Party Platforms

BC voters head to the polls on May 9th. Here are some of the major policies for the three largest parties:

BC Liberal Party

Education: Buy hardhats for teachers willing to do photo ops

Transportation: Build a giant bridge that connects all the other bridges

Environment: There should definitely be an environment

Marijuana Legalization: Keep pot illegal, tax fentanyl overdoses

Housing: Incorporate the homeless



BC NDP

Healthcare: Having a PhD now makes you a “real” doctor

Affordable Child Care: Build Raffi a stadium

The Economy: There should definitely be an economy

Security: A 2m restraining order on Christy Clark to prevent her from touching John Horgan during debates

Housing: Unionize the homeless



BC Green Party

Transportation: Make bike lanes BC’s official spirit animal

Environment: Establish carbonite tax to reduce bounty hunter emissions

Security: There should definitely be a security

Indigenous Affairs: Acknowledge BC sits on unceded land before every event you hold anyway

Housing: Compost the homeless