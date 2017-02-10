Public service pay issue successfully resolved after public servant dies

OTTAWA – The problem-plagued Phoenix Pay system for public servants resolved yet another pay-related issue after an employee has dropped dead from an apparent heart attack on Tuesday.

Maurice Lam, a 47-year-old program officer at Environment and Climate Change Canada, had not been paid in 11 months and was facing eviction and bankruptcy despite repeated phone calls and emails pleading for help. However, that problem was promptly resolved by the pay centre after hearing Mr. Lam was deceased.

“Another day, another pay issue resolved,” explained Public Services Minister Judy Foote. “We’re happy public servants are doing their part to speed up the process by letting nature take its course.”

The Minister thanked Lam for his services and patience during an experience that first left him feeling dead on the inside and subsequently dead on the outside.

According to sources, Lam’s widow is looking to collect any survivor benefits from the federal government within the next two to three lifespans.