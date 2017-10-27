Quebec judge probably a little flattered by attention of judicial council, media - The Beaverton

QUEBEC CITY – The court of public opinion has decided that Judge Jean-Paul Braun is probably enjoying the attention he is getting from the media and Quebec’s magistrate’s council now that his behaviour is being investigated.

“I think this overweight, middle-aged judge likes being in the spotlight right now,” said local resident Annie Tremblay. “I suspect he’s a bit lonely and wishes people would notice him more. Now he has attractive TV newscasters talking all about him. Maybe it’s the first time people are interested in him.”



Beyond the country-wide press coverage, Braun is currently basking in attention from all sorts of women, like Justice Minister Stéphanie Vallée, Hélène David, the minister responsible for the status of women, and MNA Manon Massé – all of whom have been talking about him in the Quebec legislature. Being consistently oblivious to reality, Braun is sure that it is because he looks good and doesn’t seem his age.



“I would not say no to kissing any of them,” said Braun. “That is an acceptable gesture that does not require consent, non? But I would ask before licking the face!”



When he appeared before the magistrate’s council Judge Braun wore a navy pinstripe suit that flaunted his voluptuous figure – with his form-fitting trousers a clear invitation for investigators to “mettre la main au panier.”

