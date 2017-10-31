Magician’s vanishing assistant leaves skeleton behind

DEER CREVICE, ON – In a new twist on a classic illusion, one local magician has somehow managed to vanish his lovely assistant, but not her skeleton.

“Yes, I am an excellent magician,” said Marvosio the Grand. “I do understand what I did, nothing went wrong, and she’ll be back shortly after I leave town. Excuse me.”

Patrons at the dinner theatre were surprised and delighted to see such a fresh take on an otherwise stale trick: a take they say was sold by the fact that Marvosio acted like he was just as surprised as his audience.

“I still can’t figure out how he did it,” said local skeptic Brandon Hearst. “Something to do with mirrors? Maybe it was just a whole lot of mirrors?”

Guests also say they have no idea what Marvosio used to create the deafening, wet ripping noise shortly after the assistant entered the magic cupboard.

“I never heard anything like it,” said lifelong magic enthusiast Heather St. John. “It sounded just like what I imagine someone’s skeleton being ripped out would have sounded like.”

“It’s so nice to be filled with wonder again, at my age.”

As of press time, the deboned assistant has reappeared several times, always when Marvosio is trying to sleep.