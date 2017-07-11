VIA Rail installs new sadomasochist seats for economy class

MONTREAL – Announcing a new experience for passenger pain and discomfort, VIA Rail has unveiled its new line of sadomasochist seats that will be installed in all economy class cars by 2019.

According to the Crown Corporation, the seats feature sharp spikes, hand and ankle restraints, and a weird, uncomfortable groove in the mid-to-lower back area.

According to a VIA press release, the retro Spanish Inquisition-themed reclining chairs are perfect for both short and long journeys, and ideal for those who derive pleasure out of receiving deep puncture wounds while they ride the train, and ergonomically correct for screaming that you want more, more!