Snowbird pilot grounded after skywriting profanity

MOOSE JAW, SK – A pilot for Canada’s famed aerial demonstration team has been grounded for a week after skywriting a profanity that outraged some locals.

The incident occurred during a routine practice when the pilot broke from formation and maneuvered his CT-114 Tutor to spell out the obscenity in white smoke in what witnesses described as “a superb exhibition of swearing at speeds of up to 300 kts.”

In a statement released by the RCAF, Captain Mark Hammel of 431 Air Demonstration Squadron will not be practicing with the team until “he learns his lesson.”

“To be clear, our team does not tolerate any offensive language in skywriting, especially since it wasn’t translated into French,” explained Snowbird Team Lead Maj. Carissa Legasse. “Back then, we used to give pilots the strap for that kind of behaviour. He’s lucky it’s not the 80s.”

In addition to his punishment, Hammel will be required to sit in the corner of the squadron’s hangar and think about what he did.