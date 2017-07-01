"
"
"

Fire truck in Canada Day parade desperately trying to get to actual fire

WAINFLEET, ON – A small town’s only was trapped in a local as it attempted to respond to a fire that was sparked at a nearby business.

Volunteer firefighters got the call as their pumper truck gently rolled at 3 km/h behind a marching band and ahead of a local beauty queen waving from a convertible.

Efforts to marshal people out of the way by flashing their lights and blaring the truck’s siren only appeared to attract more of a crowd and interest in the emergency vehicle.

All detours were blocked and the emergency vehicle attempted, but failed to sneak by a YMCA parade float.

“There’s our proud volunteer fire department,” remarked a local unaware of the flames adjacent to the parade that would soon consume the downtown unless people moved out of the way. “Maybe they’re giving out Canadian themed candy…”

Want hilarious satire you can listen to? Check out The Beaverton Weekly Report podcast here