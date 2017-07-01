Fire truck in Canada Day parade desperately trying to get to actual fire

WAINFLEET, ON – A small town’s only fire truck was trapped in a local Canada Day Parade as it attempted to respond to a fire that was sparked at a nearby business.

Volunteer firefighters got the call as their pumper truck gently rolled at 3 km/h behind a marching band and ahead of a local beauty queen waving from a convertible.

Efforts to marshal people out of the way by flashing their lights and blaring the truck’s siren only appeared to attract more of a crowd and interest in the emergency vehicle.

All detours were blocked and the emergency vehicle attempted, but failed to sneak by a YMCA parade float.

“There’s our proud volunteer fire department,” remarked a local unaware of the flames adjacent to the parade that would soon consume the downtown unless people moved out of the way. “Maybe they’re giving out Canadian themed candy…”