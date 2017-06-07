Unbelievable! This Mandarin buffet is letting me eat as many noodles as I want

This is crazy! I’ve been sitting at this Mandarin buffet by myself for 2 hours and no one stops me from getting up and helping myself to more plates of delicious noodles. Not small plates either, I fill the plate so high I usually drop at least a 1lb of noodles walking back to my table.

It all started when I was walking past this mandarin buffet. I saw that juicy juicy tray of noodles and knew where I would be eating lunch. From there it only got better! I didn’t have to wait for someone to bring me noodles. I was given a plate and allowed to go straight into the kitchen and serve myself like 45 noodles.

As I was finishing my initial plates of noodles I noticed someone get up, walk straight into the kitchen, and steal some crab legs and fried rice! Being a responsible citizen I reported the theft to a manager. The manager then informed me that it wasn’t theft – patrons could go up and get new food any time we wanted. It’s a good thing because I was putting noodles away at a truly gut wrecking pace!

I know what you’re thinking ‘the bill at the end of the night will be for like $7000 because of all those noodles’. But I asked one of the servers if I would be charged for the additional plates of noodles and she no.

I know some people only like the Mandarin’s authentic Chinese food such as mashed potato, corn or pizza. But I can’t get enough of these noodles. I don’t want to overdo it though, I’m just going to have another three plates of noodles, hide some more noodles under my clothes, then head home. But you better believe I’m coming back and doing the same thing for my 65th birthday.