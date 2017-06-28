QUIZ: Are you on a staycation or being held against your will?

You're being held against your will!

You are obviously being held against your will and suffering delusions due to a mixture of dehydration and dysentery. Use your remaining minutes alive to make peace with the world. Try to scribble a message on the walls letting your loved ones know you died thinking of them. It’s the least you can do for making them think that you ignored their calls and texts while you were barricaded in a windowless room.