QUIZ: Are you on a staycation or being held against your will?

What better way to save money and get to know yourself than to just camp out for a long weekend at your own humble abode. But for many of us it’s hard to find the time to even do that… and for others, they don’t have a choice in the matter and are now a captive of a group of armed militants. Find out which one you are by taking this fun quiz before it’s too late!
1. When was the last time you went to the washroom?
After my second Caesar and before my third episode of Parks and Rec. Whoot whoot!
Five minutes ago in a bucket in the corner. Please help! I don’t know who these people are!
2. For dinner you’ll be having?
BBQ Salmon and asparagus paired with a beautiful Rose. #Homebody.
A cockroach and some millipedes. Now call the police!
3. Have you been outside today?
No way. I only left my bed to get more pillows. I’m so bad.
Yes. When I was dragged outside by a man in a bandana for a fake execution. Why won’t you do something!?
4. Tomorrow you plan to do?
A whole lotta nothing. LOL.
Plan! I need a plan. I can use the handle of that bucket as a shiv. If you won’t save me than I’ll take matters into my own hands.
5. What could make your life better right now?
Maybe if I took my pants off. Wait, why am I still wearing pants? Best day ever!
The blood of my captors washing over me. Now stop asking me questions. I need to prepare.
6. Would you like to do this again soon?
I don’t think I can stop. You might need a defibrillator to shock me back into having responsibilities. You only live once!
I will never be restrained again. Nor will I suffer your idiotic queries. I have become death incarnate. Nothing can stop me now.
7. What Disney Character do you relate to most right now?
Pumba. Hakuna matata, baby.
Nemo. Just keep swimming. Just keep swimming! Wait… that was Dory.
You're being held against your will!
You are obviously being held against your will and suffering delusions due to a mixture of dehydration and dysentery. Use your remaining minutes alive to make peace with the world. Try to scribble a message on the walls letting your loved ones know you died thinking of them. It’s the least you can do for making them think that you ignored their calls and texts while you were barricaded in a windowless room.
You're on a staycation!
You are obviously suffering through a staycation and have disassociated from reality. Next time spend some money and do an all-inclusive instead of watching Ron Howard’s not so great 1996 thriller Ransom. Seriously, that was the beginning of the end of Mel Gibson. Sure it’s not as bad as 1997’s Conspiracy Theory but nothing is as terrible as that craptastrophe. Now put down the shiv, stop eating bugs, and go outside.
