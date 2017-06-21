QUIZ: Are you homophobic, Islamophobic or arachnophobic?

YOU ARE HOMOPHOBIC

You think that you’re arachnophobic, but you’re actually afraid of gay people. There are some pretty obvious differences between spiders and gay people, so it’s surprising to us that you haven’t been able to spot them by now. For one, gay people are people, and spiders are spiders. That being said, you may consider professional help to deal with this issue. If you watch the 1990 film Arachnophobia, starring John Goodman, and do not find yourself scared of the spiders, but instead find yourself attracted to John Goodman, you’re well on your way to start the healing process.