Meet the car that won this year’s Kentucky Derby
Car Wins Kentucky Derby
Three year old "Mini Cooper S" narrowly wins this year's Kentucky Derby. Organizers let the automobile in after they were baffled to find out there was no rule that said the contestant had to be a horse. Sadly, the jockey's leg was broken while coming to a stop after winning and had to be euthanized.
