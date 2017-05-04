4D chess? While you were distracted by Trump’s tweets, they made another ‘Cars’ movie

When you turn on the news, it’s nothing but Trump: a damning new leak, a diplomatic incident or domestic policy failure, or an impulse tweet that gets Trump into even more hot water.

But while everyone was focusing on all that, something even more pernicious was happening in the background: quietly, underhandedly, they made another Cars movie.

Uh oh.

Let’s look at the facts. On June 16, 2015, Trump announced his candidacy for president of the United States. Everybody laughed, and Twitter was full of jokes about he didn’t stand a chance. Well, the joke’s on them: this reaction easily overshadowed rumours that Cars 3 had already been in production for close to a year.

How can people be so blind?

And what about this “coincidence”: on November 8, 2016, Trump was elected president, and it became all that anybody could talk about. Populism had won. Racism had won. Duplicity had won. Nobody even flinched when, five days later, a teaser trailer for Cars 3 was released.

This is seriously messed up.

And now, while people are barraged by the aftermath of FBI director James Comey’s suspicious firing, the talks of impeachment, and Trump’s farce of an international tour, they’ve completely lost sight of the real issue: Cars 3 will be released in less than a month, and there’s nothing we can do about it.

Trump played all of us. This is making me sick.

Nobody – NOBODY – thought Cars 3 would happen. The first two are widely considered the bottom of Pixar’s barrel, and there are so many better candidates for sequels, like Ratatouille or Inside Out. But the polls were wrong this time too: Cars 3 is going to happen.

Remember: It’s never the main story. It’s what’s on the ticker.