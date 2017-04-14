Study: average spider swallows 10 smaller spiders per year while sleeping

GUELPH, ON — A recent study found that spiders are vital to the environment due to the large amount of insects they consume — including 10 smaller spiders per year they ingest while sleeping.

The study titled “Arachnid proclivity to oral cavities” was published in the scientific journal Gross, Weird Spider Stuff.

Researchers found that the warm, spidery mouth of a spider is the perfect nest for another, tinier spider.

“One of the most interesting revelations of this study is that, considering the ten smaller spiders each regular-sized spider swallows per year, human beings actually swallow closer to 100 spiders per year while sleeping,” explained head researcher Dr. Wallace Rice.

Dr. Rice called the study a “huge leap forward” in our understanding of arachnid life and has urged members of the scientific community to forward it to 10 other people via email.