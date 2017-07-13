Quiz: Which Game of Thrones sex game are my parents playing in their bedroom right now?

For the night is dark and full of terrors

Jon Snow, played by my dad, was just brought back to life by the Red Witch, Melisandre, played by my mom. His journey to the Otherworld was cold and unforgiving, so it's up to Melisandre to find her own way of coaxing the Night Watchman back to the land of living. Are you fucking kidding me, guys? There is some seriously heavy necrophilia in this one that is HELLA not cool. Necromancy is NOT hot, mom! Why did you even suggest this? Jesus Christ. My therapist wants you guys to contact her in the morning. She says that the thought of your sex lives is really unhealthy for my psyche and that we need to have a family meeting. You can pay for my sessions by VISA or Mastercard, in person or over the phone. I don't care anymore. I just need the memory of you talking about dad's “Valyrian steel” out of my mind so that I can have a normal, healthy adult life. And thanks for ruining my favourite show, guys. Congrats on your 30th wedding anniversary, I guess.