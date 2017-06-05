EDMONTON – Two year after unjustly jailing her after she came forward about her sexual assault, Alberta Judge Raymond Bodnarek has found 28 year old Angela Cardinal guilty of seeking justice against her assailant.

“When she came to the police to report her assault we immediately leapt into action,” said Bodnarek. “Obviously, that means she was placed in shackles, jailed, and transported in the same truck as the man who assaulted her.”

Judge Bodnarek made his decision by citing a long legal precedent of re-victimizing women, especially Indigenous women, who hoped to defend themselves using the Canadian legal system. As such, victims can only be released into the care, comfort, and safety of their families if their families were reliably white. Bodnarek also suggested that Cardinal could have been released if she had been a man who was previously guilty of a violent sexual offence.

“We have to make sure to punish both the perpetrator and the victim,” said Bodnarek. “After all, isn’t the real crime forcing me to think of her as a human being with dignity?”

Critics say that Canadian judges should just focus on criminals and leave victims the hell alone, but leading minds like Bodnarek see the rising wave of “victim sympathy” as setting a dangerous precedent.

“If we reform our system and start treating our victims like victims, well, that’s a slippery slope,” said Bodnarek. “If we do that Indigenous women might start thinking that the courts exist to protect them instead of white hegemony.”

At press time, the media was lambasting the exploitative behaviour of the judicial system while also publishing lurid and explicit details of Cardinal’s assault.