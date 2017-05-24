Quiz: Are you the Premier of New Brunswick?

Since the position was created in the 1840’s New Brunswick has had 33 premiers, of which you know none. Until someone comes forward and claims the title can you be sure that you are not the premier of New Brunswick? Take this quiz to find out if you are the leader of Canada’s eighth most populous province!
1. The first thing you do in the morning is
You roll out of your hammock, feed the parrot that is perpetually by your side and head on up to the deck to check for any ships that could be looted.
As soon as the first rays of sun hit your petals you begin photosynthesising
You throw off the million thread count silk sheets and walk across your solid gold floor, to your window, so that you can look out at your empire.
After saying good morning to your fiancee Karine Lavoie you check your calendar to see what public events, parliamentary sessions and cabinet meeting you have that day.
2. Your great passion in life is
Pillaging, murdering and evading naval vessels.
Slowly turning to face the sun as it moves across the sky.
Money. Wait, Money and power.
Responsibly bringing New Brunswick’s debt under control
3. What are you views on subsidies for the softwood lumber industry?
Gold is gold. No matter where it comes from.
Anytime an innocent plant is torn from the earth and their dead carcasses are sold for profit it is a great tragedy.
Money! Money for me!
Although the increase in wood harvested from Crown land has changed the market price for softwood lumber it would not qualify as a subsidy. Meaning that any tariff placed on Softwood Lumber exports to the US would not be admissible under US law or World Trade Organization rules.
4. What mark do you hope to leave on the world?
A large X, that indicates where I buried my treasure.
Sunflower seeds
A large statue of myself grimacing in front of St John’s city hall, positioned so that everyone must make eye contact with the statue to enter the building. Made out of solid gold.
A modern New Brunswick that is competitive in the 21st century global economy.
5. How many uncles and aunties do you have?
4
The flower that dropped the seed that grew my mother also dropped 300 other seeds.
It is a carefully guarded secret.
22
Quiz: Are you the Premier of New Brunswick?
You are not the Premier of New Brunswick.
You are David Alward former premier of New Brunswick. After losing the 2014 general election you turned to a life of piracy. You now only care about two things, recovering the treasure you buried while fleeing the Royal Navy and not getting scurvy.
Quiz: Are you the Premier of New Brunswick?
You are not the Premier of New Brunswick.
You are a sunflower planted in a garden in Red Deer, Alberta. Although you possess the same charm and grasp of fiscal policy of many New Brunswick Premiers, residing in Alberta makes you ineligible to run for the New Brunswick parliament.
Quiz: Are you the Premier of New Brunswick?
You are the true leader of New Brunswick, Arthur Irving.
With your families control of energy, oil, forestry, media and real estate New Brunswick is your kingdom. While commoners might fight over titles such as Premier you know where true power lies.
Quiz: Are you the Premier of New Brunswick?
You are Brian Gallant the premier of New Brunswick.
In addition to implementing many of the policy initiatives you promised in your campaign you also find time to complete upwards of 300 internet quizzes, just like this one, every day.
Sources