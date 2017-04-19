From bagels to donuts to chilli to whatever potato dish they’re trying to force on people this week, Tim Hortons delights with food that ranges from ‘just fine’ to ‘nothing else is open’. Take this quiz to discover which tasteless pile of carbohydrates best embodies your essential nature.
1. Your ideal friday night is
Training seeing eye dogs to give to blind syrian refugee children.
Talking on my phone during a movie while eating a can of sardines.
Fight Club.
2. Your favourite movie is
UP. Nothing pleases me more then watching someone learn how to become a better person in a way that’s fun for viewers of all ages.
Annie Hall. Hate the movie but I love supporting Woody Allen.
Fight Club
3. Your job is
Deaf Choir Conductor
Fare inspector
My job is reclaiming my masculinity, automobile recall specialist is what I do to pay the bills.
4. If you had a puppy you would name it
Puppykins or Captain Barks or Admiral Good Boy. I would give that cute little dog a new nickname everyday.
Hillary Clinton, so I can finally lock her up.
Testosterone
5. Your favourite place to visit is
I will forever treasure the years I spent rebuilding a school that was destroyed by Hurricane Ike in Haiti. I went there to teach but I ended up learning a lot.
Anywhere in the developing world is a great place to lord your wealth over people.
A bar basement filled with listless, angry men.
Quiz: What disappointingly bland Tim Horton's food item are you?
Old fashioned glazed
You’re so sweet you could give someone diabetes with your kindness. You somehow manage to be extremely bland and overwhelmingly sweet at the same time.
Quiz: What disappointingly bland Tim Horton's food item are you?
Potato Wedges
You are are repugnant in every way possible. You have no redeeming value. Your creation was a mistake.
Quiz: What disappointingly bland Tim Horton's food item are you?
Steak and Cheese Panini with a side of chilli
Just as the abundance of fat and salt in this dish makes it irresistible to our baser instincts, so to does your anger and violence. But ultimately both you and the Steak and Cheese Panini with a side of chilli will only lead to pain and sadness.
