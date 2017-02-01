Donald Trump has proposed more stringent criteria for people wishing to enter the United States of America. Here is an exclusive view of the questions would-be visitors must answer.
1. What religion do you belong to:
A. Christianity
B. Judaism
C. Islam
D. One of those other ones with like the silly robes and the 8000 gods and all that other crap
2. No seriously, are you a Muslim?
A. No. I already told you.
B. What? No. I’m still Jewish.
C. Yes. I seriously am.
D. Muslims don’t believe in worshipping fire ants like my batshit crazy religion does
3. Ok, but if someone asked would you convert to Islam:
A. I’ve been a follower of Jesus Christ for 30 years, you son of a bitch
B. Maybe. I mean a lot of the rules are the same and we both hate penis foreskins for some reason.
C. I would be the one asking.
D. No I’m pretty loyal to VishnuBuddhaTurban, the fire ant god I mentioned earlier
4. 4. Are you carrying any fruit or legumes acquired from a foreign - PSYCH - are you a Muslim Terrorist ANSWER ME RIGHT NOW:
A. NO!
B. NO!
C. No to the terrorist and fruit thing!
D. No but I do have a bushel of bananas.
5. What pages do you like on Facebook?
A. Nascar, daily bible verses and Donald Trump
B. Jerry Seinfeld, Amy Schumer, Key and Peele
C. FIFA and AJ+
D. Anyone that posts cute animal memes, and the fire ant god fan page
6. Have you ever made a joke about Donald Trump on social media?
A. Only about the people who would dare criticize him
B. Oh yeah
C. My social media was recently erased for completely unrelated reasons
D. No I mostly just post about how much I love my fire ant god
Quiz: Can you make it through the “extreme vetting” Donald Trump is proposing for visitors to the U.S.?
DENIED!
You can’t fool us my friend. We know you are a radical Islamic jihadi terrorist planning to attack the United States any day now. Time for you to go back to your terrorist harbouring country of Canada.
Quiz: Can you make it through the “extreme vetting” Donald Trump is proposing for visitors to the U.S.?
INTERNMENT CAMP!
Step right this way sir. Don’t worry about your bags, you won’t be needing them.
Quiz: Can you make it through the “extreme vetting” Donald Trump is proposing for visitors to the U.S.?
COME ON IN!
You might believe in some wackadoo shit, but you ain’t a terrorist, and that’s good enough for us.
Sources