Quiz: You think you’re better than me?!

I saw you giving me the eye from across the subway car! Yeah, I’m talking to you Mr. plaid shirt and blue jeans! Something about me amuses you or something? Take this simple quiz to find out if you think you’re better than me, big man!
1. So you’ve got fancy, black, high-top sneakers and all I’ve got are these sandwich bags wrapped around my feet. What? You think you’re better than me?
These high-tops are objectively better at protecting my feet from the elements, the harsh ground surface, and the general filth that covers our public areas. They are also more eye pleasing than your Glad-brand food packaging.
Are those 2003 Glad-brand zip-seal food fresheners?! Oh man, that was a limited edition run. You almost never see anyone using/wearing those anymore. I will trade you my high-tops for them!
I’m sorry, who are you? Did I do something to upset you?
2. Well la-dee-da! You have nice looking aviator sunglasses and I just connect my index finger and thumb into circles and put them over my eyes. You too good for me or something?!
These are $700 polarized, glass-lensed, whale bone Maui Jims. What you are doing is just bizarre. By any measure my eye protection is superior.
Holy cow! I have fingers too and here I am wearing expensive sunglasses like a chump. You, sir, are a genius!
I’m actually getting a little uncomfortable. You just approached me from the other end of the subway and started accusing me of things…
3. Yeah, that’s right, I have wallet chains leading from all four of my pants pockets, each connecting to a different belt loop. You don’t have any. Suddenly you’re the King of England or whatever?
I don’t think pickpockets are really a thing around here anymore and it’s really inefficient to carry around four different wallets if that is indeed what you’re doing. You’re also very loud when you walk. I think my strategy is a little better, yes.
But how will this city’s many pickpockets know which pocket to pick? Ooooooooh, that’s the point! Nicely done.
Please, your chains look fine. I just want to get back to reading my copy of Heart of Darkness in peace.
4. Wow! So you noticed that I’m actively bleeding from my lip and ears. Does that make me worse than you?!
Most people would agree that not bleeding from your face is better than bleeding from your face.
How do you make your ears do that?! Teach me!
Oh god. Do you need medical help. Someone push the emergency button!
5. So my name’s Theodore Q. Butthole! Think yours is any better?
My name is Stan Swift. Yes I do.
Is that Dutch? I love the Dutch!
I have mace in my pocket
Quiz: You think you’re better than me?!
You DO think you’re better than me!
You’ve got life all figured out. Good job, great clothes, no open sores on your neck. Since when did life become all about having stability, happiness, and security in equal measure? You’ve sold out to Madison Avenue my friend.
Quiz: You think you’re better than me?!
You DON’T think you’re better than me!
You’ve seen the truth and that truth is that I’ve got life all figured out. Come live with me in my home inside an overturned boat down by the old fish graveyard and I will show you how to truly live!
Quiz: You think you’re better than me?!
Thank you for reporting this gentleman to the police, Mr. Johannsen.
He is known to be challenging people he encounters who he thinks are better than him in some way… what’s that? Oh I’m sorry it’s DR. Johannsen? What now that you’re a doctor you think you’re hot shit? You think you’re better than me?!
