BRUSSELS – Following weeks of debate and referendum, actor French Stewart has cast the decisive vote to have German Stewart removed from the European association of Stewarts known as the Stewropean Union.

French Stewart, widely known for playing Harry Solomon in the 90’s era sitcom 3rd Rock from the Sun, cast the deciding ballot at the meeting of the Stewcurity Counsel for the Union, shortly following votes from Spanish Stewart and Greek Stewart against the expulsion.

“I mean it’s no secret that I’m the most famous member of the Stewarts that make up the Union so I think they saved me for last to avoid my swaying any of the other Stewarts,” French Stewart said from his Paris mansion.

German Stewart has always bucked tradition within the Union by failing to maintain a constant squint and refusing to accept bit parts in major Hollywood pictures and television shows. A formal vote to expel German was proposed by Irish Stewart at last year’s Stewart Climate Conference held in Macedonian Stewart’s backyard. Votes were held over the course of the year as the various Stewarts’ schedules allowed.

“I am saddened to be leaving such a fine institution but I was always a bit uncomfortable when they made us all adopt the Stewro as our only currency,” German Stewart said through an interpreter, “I mean, it makes no sense for like 25 people across the continent to have their own currency.”

Despite the expulsion, German Stewart will still be welcomed to participate in the 2018 Stewlympic Games being held in Portuguese Stewart’s basement.